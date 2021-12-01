Moto Edge X30 set to unveil on Dec 9 with Qualcomm's latest chip

Beijing: Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced that it will launch a new smartphone -- Moto Edge X30 -- driven by Qualcomm's latest chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, on December 9 in China.

Motorola is speculated to launch two flagship phones through the upcoming launch event, reports GizmoChina.



The first one is the Moto Edge X30 and the second one is the rebranded version of the Moto G200, which was announced in global markets last month.

The G200 that features the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC is rumoured to debut with the Moto Edge S30 name in China.

The Moto Edge X30 is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be sporting a punch-hole design and will come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner for security.

The display punch-hole may feature a 60MP camera for shooting selfies. Its back panel will feature a 50MP + 50MP + 2MP triple camera unit.

A 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support is expected to power the Edge X30.