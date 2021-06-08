MoU to make Ladakh carbon neutral signed

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Clean energy company Convergence Energy Services has tied up with the Ladakh administration to make the Union Territory carbon neutral.

Under an MoU signed between the two, various clean energy and energy efficiency programmes will be implemented.

"Beginning with a pilot in the Zanskar valley area, CESL will take up solar mini and micro grid solutions, energy efficient lighting, energy storage-based solutions, efficient cooking stoves and electric mobility solutions in the UT.