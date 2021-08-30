  1. Sify.com
MSIL plans to raise model prices in September

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India has planned to raise prices across models in September.

According to a regulatory filing, vehicles' cost continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs.

"Over the past year the cost of Company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs," the filing said.

"Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise. The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021."

