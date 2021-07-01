Mswipe appoints industry veteran Ketan Patel as CEO

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Mswipe, a financial services platform for MSMEs, on Thursday announced to appoint industry veteran Ketan Patel as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The company's founder Manish Patel will move into the role of Managing Director.

"I am a firm believer of constant evolution and adaptability and I am confident that Ketan will spearhead Mswipe on to an exciting, high-growth journey as Mswipe expands to provide credit and other financial services in addition to our core payments services to our customers," said Manish.