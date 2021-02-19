Mughlai menu: SpiceJet to offer Karim's dishes to flyers

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) To entice flyers with authentic Mughlai cuisine, SpiceJet has tied-up with Old Delhi's iconic restaurant, Karim's.

For the uninitiated, Karim's is an iconic landmark for the food connoisseurs dated to its Mughal legacy since 1913.

Accordingly, the airline is introducing the 'Shan-e-Tandoor' platter, from Karim's on-board select flights.