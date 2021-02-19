Mughlai menu: SpiceJet to offer Karim's dishes to flyers

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) To entice flyers with authentic Mughlai cuisine, SpiceJet has tied-up with Old Delhi's iconic restaurant, Karim's.
For the uninitiated, Karim's is an iconic landmark for the food connoisseurs dated to its Mughal legacy since 1913.
Accordingly, the airline is introducing the 'Shan-e-Tandoor' platter, from Karim's on-board select flights.
"To start with, the platter will be available on select domestic and international flights departing from New Delhi, effective from 19th February, 2021, followed by Mumbai and Kolkata and eventually the entire network," the airline said in a statement.
"SpiceJet will also be adding many more delicacies from Karim's to its elaborate in-flight menu in the coming weeks."
Additionally, SpiceJet will keep serving its curated vegetarian and non-vegetarian flyers 'Hot Meals'.
--IANS
rv/ash