Muhurat Trading: BSE Sensex opens on high

None of the stocks saw a decline during the session which commenced from 18:15 hrs onwards.

Mahindra and Mahindra, Kotak Bank, ITC, Titan, and Bajaj Auto were among the leaders.

Mumbai: The thirty scrip sensitive BSE Sensex opened 300 points upwards during the one hour special Muhurat trading session.

On the BSE office in Dalal Street, a special puja was organized to celebrate Diwali.

Ashish Chauhan, the CEO and Chairman for BSE performed the Puja. Actress Bhagyashree was present during the Puja.

On the broader side, 2,479 stocks advanced as against 457 declines. 177 stocks soared to their 52 week highs while 11 stocks reported 52 week lows.

Investors seem to favor Auto and consumer durable stocks during the special trading session.