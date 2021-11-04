Muhurat trading: Nearly 80 percent stocks advance on the BSE

On the BSE, 2,541 stocks advanced while 537 stocks reported a decline. 152 scrips went unchanged.

Mumbai: The special one hour Muhurat trading window on the Bombay Stock Exchange seems to have spurred investors into a buying spree with as many as 80 percent of the 3,230 stocks reporting an Advance.

355 stocks hit their upper circuit while 96 stocks hit lower bands.

The BSE Sensex soared 0.44 percent at the time of reporting this story. All stocks advanced on the Sensex on opening, however Dr Reddy, Asian Paints, Ultracemco, and ICICI Bank traded among the reds while M&M and ITC were among the leaders pack.

Banking counters saw heavy trading volume on the Sensex. SBI with a total trade quantity of 4.25 lakhs was the second best heavily traded banking stock followed by ICICI Bank (1.24 lakhs). The most favoured stock seemed to be ITC with investors trading 6.74 lakhs of the scrip.

On the broader side, Consumer discretionary, Utilities, and Auto sector seemed to be favoured by investors. The BSE Metals counter dipped although metals on the MCX saw a gain, thanks to some action on Silver, Copper and Gold. Aluminium and Zinc traded to negatives during the trading window on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange).

On the BSE, the gainers among the A group stocks included SKF India, R Systems, Century Ply, Greenply, Eicher Motors, Grindwell Norton, Hester Biosciences, Tube Investments of India and ThomasCook.

Among the circuit breakers, Barbeque Nation raced off to a 6.25 percent high. Endurance Technologies, Larsen Toubro, Sheela Foam, SKF India.

The trading window on the BSE commenced from 18:15 hrs.

The NSE which too organized a trading window saw 39 stocks advancing on the Nifty50 and 10 stocks declining. The NSE Nifty traded to a high of 17,947.55.

ITC (70.21 lakhs) and Tata Motors (55.25 lakhs) were the most traded stocks on the Nifty50. Auto stocks ruled the chart on the Nifty50 with Eicher, Bajaj, Hero Motors, and Tata Motors among the top 10 gainers.