Muhurat Trading: Sensex settles short off a mini-blitzkrieg

Mumbai: The thirty scrip benchmark BSE Sensex traded up by 295 points to settle to 60,067.62 points.

At opening the Sensex barometer raced off to a 420 point gain but as the one hour session advanced several stocks fell out of favour of investors.

On the heatmap, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Larsen Toubro, and Kotak Bank posted over 1 percent gains, while stocks of Dr Reddy, HDFC, Asian Paints, Ultracemco, and ICICI Bank emerged among the losers.