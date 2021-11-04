Muhurat Trading: Sensex settles short off a mini-blitzkrieg

Mumbai: The thirty scrip benchmark BSE Sensex traded up by 295 points to settle to 60,067.62 points.
At opening the Sensex barometer raced off to a 420 point gain but as the one hour session advanced several stocks fell out of favour of investors.
On the heatmap, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Larsen Toubro, and Kotak Bank posted over 1 percent gains, while stocks of Dr Reddy, HDFC, Asian Paints, Ultracemco, and ICICI Bank emerged among the losers.
Scenes were similar on the NSE Nifty 50 which jumped by 0.49 percent to settle at 17,916.80.
On the broader side investors favoured auto and retail stocks.
A special hour-long session held every year on Diwali day - the Muhurat trade - marks the start of the Hindu New Year for the domestic equity market.