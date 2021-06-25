Mukesh Ambani says this Google powered JioPhone Next is arriving soon

There was no elaboration on the specs but this is likely to be a 4G powered dual-SIM device. Based on pictures, we understand that the phone has a camera each on the front and rear. The phone supports apps such as Facebook and Whatsapp.

On Thursday, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Promoter Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of this phone.

Meet JioPhone Next, the latest smartphone from the stables of Jio. For those already using the Qwerty keypad based JioPhone, this could be the successor.

It is likely that the JioPhone Next will support setup of Wifi hotspots a request put forth by users of previous Jio models.

The phone will run an optimized Android OS. More specifications are awaited for a festive launch.

During the launch, Ambani said, JIOPHONE Next is a fully featured smartphone, supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio, as well as the Android Play Store through which users will have access to the entire universe of Android Apps."

"While being ultra-affordable, JIOPHONE Next is packed with cutting-edge features like the voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters and much more," added Ambani.

Although price has been kept under wraps, rumors are floating that there could be festive discounts and freebies for customers to make it more affordable.

The Jio Phone Next is a feature smartphone powered by an optimized Android OS jointly developed with Google. JIOPHONE Next is expected to hit the market from Ganesh Chaturthi, 10 September 2021.