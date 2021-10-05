Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 to reopen from Oct 20

Initially, it will cater to around domestic 156 flights daily, while 396 domestic and international services shall be handled by Terminal 2.

Mumbai: After almost 18 months closure during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's Terminal 1 will resume for domestic operations from October 20, an official said on Monday.

After a brief resumption in March this year, the operations on T1 were suspended and all operations continued from T2 in the wake of the second wave.

The CSMIA said that the move follows the nationwide vaccination drive and the increased passenger confidence in air travel and all Covid-19 protocols shall be strictly adhered to for peoples' safety.

From October 20, Star Air, AirAsia, TruJet, GoFirst will resume services from T1, while a few flights of IndiGo will restart operations from October 31.

The CSMIA has made arrangements for 12 registration desks and 12 testing booths for the incoming-outgoing passengers at T1 to enable them to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airport.

The T1 will also implement physical distancing through measures such as the re-arrangement of seating, and installation of plexi-glass to minimise face-to-face interactions amongst others at the terminal.