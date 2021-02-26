Mumbai Airport to reopen Terminal 1

After the lockdown in late March 2020, T1 operations were suspended and were consolidated through Terminal-2 (T2) for convenience of passengers and stakeholders.

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) With a view to safeguard health and safety of passengers in Covid-19 times, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will reopen its Terminal-1 (T1) for domestic flights from March 10, officials said here on Friday.

With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and many parts of Maharashtra, the CSMIA is hopeful that it will ensure strict adherence to physical-distancing norms by all passengers.

From March 10, GoAir, StarAir, AirAsia and Trujet will resume all their operations from T1, while IndiGo's base flight will be operated from here and other flights shall continue from T2.

However, the CSMIA officials assure that even at T1, passengers shall be able to enjoy the luxurious lounges, world-class retail, food & beverages, etc while complying with higher levels of safety and hygiene.

The airport will make all other arrangements at T1 like stringent screening of passengers, personnel, disinfection and sanitization, face-masks and other necessary PPE kits, physical distancing through rearranged seating, plexi-glass to minimize face-to-face interactions, encouraging contactless payments, etc.

