Mumbai Port Trust to sign MoUs of worth Rs 1,860 cr at Maritime Summit

These MoUs will be majorly signed between MPT and HPCL, BPCL, India Coast Guard and Cordella Cruises Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi, Feb. Feb 20 (IANS) Mumbai Port Trust (MPT), one of the major port trusts in India, will sign 8 MoUs of Rs 1,860 crores at 2nd Maritime India Summit 2021 scheduled between March 2-4, 2021.

MoU with HPCL and BPCL will be signed for Setting up Crude Oil tankages at Jawahar Dweep. Cordella Cruises Waterways is getting into the MoU for the Home Port operations of Cruise Ship.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is also in process of finalizing more than 80 MoUs to be signed in conjunction with the summit. These MoUs will be signed with different coastal states and stakeholders of the sector. The MoPSW is looking forward to closing over 400 MoUs during the Maritime India Summit 2021.

These MoUs are focused on attracting investment, skilling, and generating employment in the sector. The signing of these MoUs will help in streamlining the process of ship manoeuvering resulting in more business to the ports and economic stability to the sector and its stakeholders.

The MIS 2021 will provide a platform that will have a physical and virtual presence of prominent shipping and transport ministers/ dignitaries from across the world. Maritime States of India will participate in the Summit through dedicated sessions.

--IANS

sn/ash