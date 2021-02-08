My heart is with the country, says Naidu

Naidu's remarks came after YSR Congress Party leader Vijai Sai Reddy made some remarks aimed at the chair after raising the issue of a TDP member's statement in the Upper House last week through a point of order.

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asserted that he was not associated with any party after taking up the constitutional post and that his heart lay with the people of India.

When the Chairman said that the point of order can't be raised in this matter, Reddy made certain remarks and kept on speaking even though the mic in front of his seat was switched off.

"It pains me if somebody says 'your body is here, but the heart is there'. My heart is with the country; my heart is with the Constitution; my heart is with the people of India. I don't worry about this -- but as a human being, it pains. I feel really sad," Naidu said.

He said that he had no problem if no-confidence motion was moved against the Chairman as per rules, but he would not be cowed down by effort made to render the Rajya Sabha Chair dysfunctional.

Naidu pointed out that he had resigned from the BJP before accepting the post and did not participate in any political programme.

