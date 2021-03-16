My own story relates to evolving global economy: Indra Nooyi

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indra Nooyi is one of the worlds foremost business visionaries, who broke the glass ceiling in global business as a woman of Indian origin and immigrant leading an iconic American company that operates in 200 countries. Now, she essays her journey in "My Life In Full: Work, Family And Our Future" to be published by Hachette India.

A revered corporate strategist, she is also a sought-after advisor to entrepreneurs, executives and governments.

As Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of PepsiCo from 2006 to 2018, she was the chief architect of Performance with Purpose, PepsiCo's mission to deliver sustained growth by making more nutritious products, limiting the company's environmental footprint, and empowering its associates and people in the communities it serves.

It offers an intimate look inside PepsiCo, detailing how Nooyi steered the iconic American company toward healthier products and reinvented its environmental profile without curbing financial performance – despite resistance at every turn. "My Life in Full" includes Nooyi's unvarnished take on the competing pressures on her attention and time, and what she learned as a leader along the way.

"As I wrote ‘My Life in Full', I saw how my own story relates to our evolving global economy and how it may inform our progress on better integrating work and family in the years ahead. I hope this book inspires business leaders, policymakers and all women and men passionate about easing the work-and-family burden to come together and create change", Nooyi says of the memoir.

Thomas Abraham, Managing Director, Hachette India, says: "This is that unusual book that works at so many levels – as a celebration of an extraordinary life, as an emotional memoir, a riveting business book, a manifesto for women's empowerment, as a path-finder for family and work-life balance – and, unsurprisingly, given her amazing talent, it is truly inspirational across all those levels."

Poulomi Chatterjee, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher, Hachette India, says: "Indra Nooyi's memoir is that rare book that is at once a thrilling business narrative, an inspirational guide to effective leadership, an empowering treatise for women of all ages and a reflection on the importance of family. It is our privilege at Hachette India to be its publishers in the Indian Subcontinent, where it will be of special significance to a wide range of readers."

