MyDentalPlan raises $700,000 in seed funding, plans expansion

Having made significant inroads in the wholesale market, MyDentalPlan is now planning to foray into the retail business, said a company statement.

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Bengaluru-based IT-enabled healthcare company, MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt Ltd has announced that it has secured a seed funding of $700,000 from SafePlanet Medicare LLP.

"The funding will help the company realise the significant marketing push and make a momentous shift in the oral healthcare space," it said.

Mohender Narula, Founder and Chairman, MyDentalPlan Healthcare said: "This funding will give a much-needed fillip to the company in realising the vision of the company. Having started this venture as boot-strapped, we are highly fortunate to have support from such good seed-stage investors in India."

MyDentalPlan aggregates dental service providers and dentists through a system of detailed audits and checks.

"The strong support from our investors validates the important value our service brings to people and we will be using these funds to fuel in the next phase of growth," said Harminder Singh Multani, CEO of MyDentalPlan Healthcare.

