Myntra's EORS is here! Mega fashion carnival with best value-based deals for the enthusiastic shopper

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) Myntra will kick-off the 14th edition of its flagship event, End of Reason Sale (EORS), on July 3. The six day event will be the biggest ever edition of the mega fashion carnival, bringing with it over 9 lakh styles from 3000+ brands and is expected to cater to the fashion and lifestyle needs of over 50 million visitors. Traffic to the platform during the six-day period is expected to rise by about 75% over the previous June 2020 edition of the event, with a projection of over 3X demand over BAU.

In the last few months, Myntra witnessed a marked increase in the first time users from across regions, clearly indicating a strong shopping intent. This sets an encouraging and positive tone for the mega event, the focus of which is to present customers with ‘never before offers' while following all the safety protocols. Giving impetus to SMEs, Myntra has scaled-up the ‘Made in India' handloom selection manifold, over the June 2020 edition, offering 20000 styles from 1800 brands.

Shoppers can pick their favorite fashion wear, accessories, beauty products, home decor and more at value offers ranging between 50% and 80% from various domestic and international brands. Loungewear and Lingerie, one of the most trending categories on the platform, will have 20000 styles from 180+ brands on offer, while parents of kids can look forward to 90000 style options from 500 kidswear brands. The event will have 2500+ brands across Sports and Western wear and nearly 500 brands across Beauty and Personal Care categories. Myntra Fashion Brands will host 75000+ styles across apparel, beauty, accessories and footwear.

Myntra expects ethnic wear, kidswear, beauty & personal care and casual wear to contribute ~50% of the overall demand for this EORS, with other important categories being, western wear, footwear, sports and accessories. To address the growing popularity for the curated selection of Myntra's Home and Living products, the category has been ramped up by 2.5X this EORS compared to the June 2020 edition.

Speaking on the arrival of EORS, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, "The fashion ecosystem is eagerly awaiting EORS for positive business momentum. We are sure this EORS will be the catalyst for confidence and growth that needs to emerge hereon, on which the industry can thrive. The event is poised to serve as a ray of hope, by reviving demand for small, medium and large brands, augmenting the income opportunity for delivery partners, including the kirana (MENSA) network, while offering customers the joy of shopping. Our Charity at Checkout feature, enabling all our EORS shoppers to donate a certain sum towards the current healthcare needs of the society, brings the joy of giving alongside the joy of shopping."

Myntra's innovative and attractive customer engagement initiatives, ahead of the biannual fashion event, such as ‘price reveal' and ‘early access' that have highly enhanced shoppers' experience over the years, will be a part of the current edition too. The top tiers (Select, Elite & Icon) of Myntra Insiders, or members of Myntra's Loyalty Program, will have free Early Access a day before EORS kicks off. Other benefits for Insiders include, free shipping, exclusive additional offers from over leading 90 brands, and redeemable voucher points. Gold passes are also available for shoppers a day prior to EORS, between 7 pm and 11 pm on July 2, and from 12a.m. to 2p.m. on 3rd July when EORS starts. This early access shopping window can be availed through wishlisting, adding products to cart or through play & earn. On-app engagement activities to enable customers to book a slot and earn coupons via games, such as Matching logos, Pictionary and Quiz, has been live since 23rd June.

Special offers:

1. Myntra has gratified people who have wishlisted more than 4 items during pre-buzz time (23 Jun-1 July) with an exciting reward encouraging them to shop during EORS.

2. Early Bird shoppers between 2-3pm during EORS will be given exciting deals on a first come first serve basis.

3. First-time shoppers will get flat Rs. 500 off on their first transaction along with Free Delivery for their first month on Myntra.

4. As a part of Myntra's unique Shout & Earn feature, users will be able to invite their friends to the EORS and get additional offers up to Rs. 150 per friend who simply visits the EORS page. In addition to this, there is flat 10% off on HDFC Debit + Credit Cards plus additional 2% off for EMI users.

To meet the last mile delivery requirements, Myntra has scaled up its MENSA (Kirana) network of delivery partners by 4X and will be working with 17,700 kirana (MENSA) partners who will cater to 80% of the overall deliveries spanning about 600 cities. The company expects to ship over 15 million items, 40% of which is likely to be delivered to tier 2 cities and beyond. The company has also scaled up its tech capabilities to handle the scale of the event and will be able to manage over 8 lakh concurrent users at peak.

--IANS

san/in