National Mission on use of Biomass in coal-based power plants mooted

The exercise is expected to further support the energy transition in the country and targets to move towards cleaner energy sources.

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) In order to address the issue of air pollution due to farm stubble burning and to reduce carbon footprints of thermal power generation, the Ministry of Power has decided to set up a National Mission on the use of Biomass in coal-based thermal power plants.

The "National Mission on use of biomass in thermal power plants" will aim to increase the level of co-firing from the present 5% to higher levels to have a larger share of carbon neutral power generation from the thermal power plants.

It will also take up R&D activity in boiler design to handle the higher amount of silica, alkalis in the biomass pellets. The mission will also facilitate overcoming the constraints in the supply chain of bio mass pellets and agro-residue and its transport up to to the power plants and consider regulatory issues in biomass co-firing.

The ministry of power said that the modalities of operation and structure of the Nation Mission are under finalization but broad contours has been decided. The mission would have a Steering Committee headed by Secretary (Power) and comprising of all stakeholders including representatives from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG), Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) etc. The Executive Committee would be headed by Member (Thermal), CEA. The NTPC will play a larger role in providing logistic and infrastructure support in the proposed National Mission which will have full time officers from CEA, NTPC, DVC and NLC or other participating organizations. The duration of the proposed National Mission would be a minimum 5 years.

Various Sub-Groups on R&D, technical specifications, supply chain, certification and testing, regulatory issues are also proposed to be formed under the Mission.

The proposed National Mission on biomass will also contribute in the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the power ministry said in a statement.

