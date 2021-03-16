NatWest Group India announces partnership with ISDM

New Delhi: The NatWest Group India on Tuesday announced a partnership with the Indian School of Development and Management (ISDM) for the development sector, to strengthen capabilities and drive tangible progress of the country's development ecosystem.
In addition to a significant financial commitment, NatWest Group India will be deeply invested with ISDM in nurturing talent to positively contribute to India's development needs.
Punit Sood, Head of India, NatWest Group said: "As a purpose-led organisation, this partnership reinforces our commitment to champion the potential of people and build a thriving development ecosystem to solve the most complex social issues society faces today. I personally believe that this convergence will help drive exponential progress in tackling the development needs of the country and will bring about scalable change."
"Organizations and institutions have a responsibility to drive systemic change towards a more just, equitable, humane and sustainable society. This partnership with NatWest will play a significant role in driving far greater and sustained impact of Social Purpose Organizations through the pioneering use of Development Management," added Ravi Sreedharan, President, ISDM.
ISDM has built a thriving ecosystem in the development sector through a first-of-its-kind Post Graduate Program in Development Management (PGP-DM).
By adopting a multi-dimensional model, NatWest Group India will strengthen and scale up the capabilities of this ecosystem through interventions like case studies, scholarships, knowledge sharing, industry best-practices and frequent engagements.
As a Founding Patron of ISDM, NatWest Group India will play an instrumental role in fostering and shaping the country's development sector by leveraging the power of transformational education.