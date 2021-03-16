NatWest Group India announces partnership with ISDM

In addition to a significant financial commitment, NatWest Group India will be deeply invested with ISDM in nurturing talent to positively contribute to India's development needs.

New Delhi: The NatWest Group India on Tuesday announced a partnership with the Indian School of Development and Management (ISDM) for the development sector, to strengthen capabilities and drive tangible progress of the country's development ecosystem.

Punit Sood, Head of India, NatWest Group said: "As a purpose-led organisation, this partnership reinforces our commitment to champion the potential of people and build a thriving development ecosystem to solve the most complex social issues society faces today. I personally believe that this convergence will help drive exponential progress in tackling the development needs of the country and will bring about scalable change."

"Organizations and institutions have a responsibility to drive systemic change towards a more just, equitable, humane and sustainable society. This partnership with NatWest will play a significant role in driving far greater and sustained impact of Social Purpose Organizations through the pioneering use of Development Management," added Ravi Sreedharan, President, ISDM.

ISDM has built a thriving ecosystem in the development sector through a first-of-its-kind Post Graduate Program in Development Management (PGP-DM).

By adopting a multi-dimensional model, NatWest Group India will strengthen and scale up the capabilities of this ecosystem through interventions like case studies, scholarships, knowledge sharing, industry best-practices and frequent engagements.

As a Founding Patron of ISDM, NatWest Group India will play an instrumental role in fostering and shaping the country's development sector by leveraging the power of transformational education.

