NBCC submits revised bid for Jaypee Infratech

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Ltd on Tuesday said that it has submitted a revised bid for the insolvent Jaypee Infratech.
"In consideration of further discussions and meetings with financial creditors and other stakeholders, NBCC has again submitted the revised Resolution Plan for Jaypee Infratech Limited on May 10, 2021," NBCC said in a regulatory filing.
In April, both the state-run construction major and Suraksha Realty had submitted fresh resolution plans for Jaypee Infratech.
The development came after the Supreme Court on March 24 extended the timeline for the resolution of Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) by another 45 days and directed the interim resolution professional to invite fresh bids from NBCC and Suraksha Realty.