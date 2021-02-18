NCC, Karur Vysya among top 'Jhunjhunwala' stocks to surge post budget

Stocks like NCC and Karur Vysya Bank have gained well over 20 per cent since the Union Budget FY22 was presented on February 1.

Mumbai: As the domestic equity market has accentuated its bull run post the Union Budget, stocks with investments from the big bull of the Indian stock market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, have too have made it bigger in the past couple of weeks.

Jhunjhunwala, often called India's own Warren Buffett, individually holds 10.94 per cent stake in the construction engineering major NCC Ltd. His wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1.90 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of NCC have surged 23.8 per cent so far since the budget, but now corrected from higher gains.

On Tuesday, shares of the company ended at Rs 82.95, lower by Rs 2.30 or 2.7 per cent from its previous close.

Similarly, share prices of Karur Vysya Bank, in which Jhunjhunwala owns 4.5 per cent stake, have increased by 23.25 per cent.

On Tuesday, its shares on the BSE ended at Rs 54.85, higher by 1.57 per cent from its previous close.

The ace investor holds 2.4 per cent stake in Federal Bank and 4.75 per cent in the heavy automobile major Escorts, which have increased 10.68 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, during the period of February 1-16.

Aptech Ltd, promoted by Jhunjhunwala among others in his family, has witnessed a growth of 18.69 per cent during the period under review.

Jhunjhunwala individually holds 12.56 per cent stake in the company.

Further, shares of VIP Industries where he holds 5.31 per stake, have grown 8.97 per cent in the fortnight.

Indian equity indices have added to the record highs post the Union Budget as the budget did not come up with any unexpected tax burden on the market or investors, along with giving a major push for capital expenditure and infrastructure development.

Given the renewed focus on privatisation, with two state-run banks and general insurers all set to be put on the block, investors have come up with a renewed interest into the Indian equity market.

The BSE Sensex has surged above the psychological level of 52,500 points to touch an all time high of 52,516.76.

On Tuesday, after touching fresh highs, it closed at 52,104.17, lower by 49.96 points, or 0.10 per cent, from its previous close.

However, concerns of stretched valuations have also started to rise with the RBI Governor also warning the market.

A report by by Credit Suisse said that stock market in India is heavily overweight along with other APAC countries including Australia and Singapore.

