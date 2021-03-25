NCLT clears Airtel-Hughes VSAT satellite operations' merger

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of VSAT (very small aperture terminal) satellite operations of Bharti Airtel Ltd with Hughes Communications India Ltd and its subsidiary HCIL Comtel Pvt Ltd.

The NCLT's principal bench, through its order dated March 23, sanctioned the composite scheme of arrangement between Bharti Airtel Ltd, Bharti Airtel Services Ltd, Hughes Communications India Private Ltd and HCIL Comtel Private Ltd, Airtel said in a regulatory filing.