NCLT's approval significant milestone in DHFL's resolution: Piramal Group

New Delhi: Piramal Group said the NCLT Judgment today reiterates the strength and quality of its bid for DHFL.

"We are pleased with the judgment today by the NCLT for approving our resolution plan for DHFL. This follows the endorsement of 94% of lenders, and the subsequent approvals from RBI and CCI, and reiterates the strength and quality of our bid", Piramal Group said.