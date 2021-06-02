Nearly 100% of eligible employees vaccinated, says Vistara

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Tata Group and Singapore Airlines' joint venture - Vistara - has vaccinated nearly 100 per cent of its eligible employees.

The airline's airport staff, cabin crew, pilots and corporate staff received at least their first dose.

"This is the outcome of airport-led vaccination drives across the country and the Vistara-led drive has been carried out in Delhi and the one in Mumbai is currently underway.