Nearly 30K farmers benefitted from paddy procurement under KMS

A quantity of 2,87,552 MT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to October 5, benefiting 29,907 farmers with Minimum Support Price (MSP) value of Rs 563.60 crore.

New Delhi: Nearly 30,000 farmers benefited from paddy procurement under Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 so far.

Out of the total, 1,46,509 MT paddy has been procured in Haryana and 1,41,043 Metric Tonnes (MT) paddy has been procured in Punjab, according to a statement by Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Paddy procurement in Kharif 2020-21 was almost concluded with the purchase of 894.24 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMTs) of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 718.09 LMT and Rabi Crop 176.15 LMT) up to October 5 against the last year corresponding purchase of 768.70 LMT.

About 131.14 Lakh farmers have been benefited from KMS 2020-21 procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 1,68,832.78 crore. Paddy procurement reached all-time high level, surpassing the previous high of 770.93 LMT in KMS 2019-20.