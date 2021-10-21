Nearly 50 lakh Sarkari employees to benefit from new DA rules

New Delhi: A Cabinet Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from 1.7.2021.
The increase is estimated at 3% over the existing rate of 28% of the Basic Pay / Pension, to compensate for price rise.
"This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission," said an official government statement.
"The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.9,488.70 crore per annum. This will benefit about 47.14 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners," the statement added.