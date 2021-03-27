Nearly one-third of posts in BMC lie vacant: RTI

Of the 110,509 sanctioned posts under direct and promotions categories, a whopping 38,128 remain unfilled affecting works across departments and posing problems to the 1.75 crore people of the city, said RTI activist Anil Galgali.

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) India's biggest and richest civic body, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is facing an acute staff shortage with around 33 percent posts lying vacant, till Sep. 2020, as per replies to a RTI query here on Saturday.

The highest number of sanctioned posts fall in the direct recruitment Category C and Category D, totaling to around 33,043.

From these 10,553 are unfilled in Category C and 15,789 vacant in Category D (total C+D - 26,342), besides another 5,020 vacancies in the promotion Category D, the RTI replies revealed.

Out of the 87,146 sanctioned posts in the direct service, technical and non-technical categories, a stupendous 28,608 are lying unfilled.

Similarly, of the sanctioned 23,363 posts in the promotion, technical and non-technical categories, some 9,520 are not filled up yet.

Galgali has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC Commissioner I. S. Chahal asking them to take steps to fill up the vacancies on top priority as various works are getting hit and citizens suffer.

