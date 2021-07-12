'Need level playing field, regulations for SatCom industry growth'

SIA-India Director General Anil Prakash said: "The Secretary DoT had sought certain clarifications on the road ahead for the SatCom industry. For the industry to grow rapidly, there is an immediate need to provide a level playing field and have regulations that are growth conducive for the industry and economically viable for both the industry and consumers."

The consultative session with the Secretary was also attended by senior members from NITI Aayog, the DoS, the DRDO, the TRAI, industry and academia.

According to SIA-India, an enabling policy framework has to include an investment-friendly regulatory fee structure, and spectrum availability governed by the International Radio Regulations (RR) of International Telecommunications Union (ITU) especially in KA band (27.5-29.5 GHz).

Gateways to serve the needs of friendly neighborhood countries, and clear policies on satellite gateways with certainty are required, it noted, among other recommendations.

It added that state governments could create technology parks or promote a cluster-based approach, similar to the automobile industry, where multiple ancillaries grow around major companies in industry hubs, with technology and knowhow flowing between the participants for manufacture, standardisation, quality assurance, facilities exchange etc.

