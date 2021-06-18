Neo-Retro: Yamaha launches motorcycle FZ-X

According to the company, the new FZ-X comes with a '2-valve Blue Core FI Engine' which generates 12.4PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Friday launched its first 'Neo-Retro' motorcycle - FZ-X - availed at a starting price of Rs 116,800 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

"It is engineered to be the ultimate riding partner across various riding conditions and is powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke, 149 cc, SOHC engine,"

Besides, the FZ-X is 'Bluetooth' enabled, it also receives a 'Communication Control Unit' which is compatible with Yamaha's dedicated 'Y-Connect' app.

"Through this, the rider can check smartphone notifications via the instrument cluster icons, look at maintenance recommendations, track the bike's last parking location, track fuel consumption, receive malfunction notification, along with a unique feature - 'The Revs Dashboard', which displays data such as engine rpm, degree of throttle opening, rate of acceleration, an eco-friendly riding indicator, etc on your smartphone."

