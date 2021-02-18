Nestle India logs 2.25% rise in its Oct-Dec net profit

New Delhi: Nestle India on Tuesday reported a 2.25 per cent increase in its net profit for the quarter ended December, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, at Rs 483.31 crore.

During the corresponding quarter of 2019, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 472.64 crore.

The company's revenue from operations increased nearly 9 per cent during the last quarter of 2020 to Rs 3,432.58 crore, said a regulatory filing.