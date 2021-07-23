NetApp Excellerator startups in India innovating in future tech

The new startups -- Data Sutram, FireCompass, Metabob, Maxbyte, Nife, Snapblocs, State of Mind, and Tongadive -- were graduated as part of the eighth cohort of the flagship NetApp Excellerator programme.

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) Cloud software company NetApp on Friday announced that eight new Indian tech startups, part of its accelerator programme, are now innovating in the fields of deep tech, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud and data.

The latest cohort of eight startups brings the programme to 50 startups, and over 40 per cent of the startups are led by women, the company said in a statement.

"One of our participating startups, State of Mind, an AI-driven conversational intelligence platform, is working with our HR team to improve employee experience and well-being. This is yet another example of data providing business value," said Ravi Chhabria, managing director, NetApp India.

Five of the eight startups -- Metabob, Snapblocs, Nife, FireCompass, and Tongadive -- are spread across the US, the UK and Singapore.

"FireCompass is working with our Information Security team to test the resilience of their threat-detection tool. Today, digital transformation is driving the future of work, and having worked with 50 startups, we are able to amplify our ability to innovate," Chhabria informed.

NetApp Excellerater taps the power of the accelerator network to further women entrepreneurs in this digital-first world.

"As an exciting opportunity to harness our cloud expertise, we have partnered with NASSCOM Deep Tech Club 2.0 to elevate India-based pioneering startups in this space," said Madhurima Agarwal, director of engineering programmes and leader of NetApp Excellerator.

Since its inception in 2017, the NetApp Excellerator programme has received over 1,700 applications.

