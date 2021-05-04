New age start-up 'The Fuel Delivery' starts operations in Mumbai

With this service launch, the start-up aims to cater to sectors like real estate (both under construction and occupied projects), hospitals, corporate office parks, schools and institutions, banks, shopping malls, warehouses, and the agricultural sector.

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) App-based door-to-door fuel delivery service provider, 'The Fuel Delivery' on Tuesday announced the launch of its Mumbai operations.

Given the Covid-19 pandemic running through the second wave, it will be a win-win offer for the consumers as they can maintain social distancing norms through contact-less delivery by avoiding long queues at fuel filling stations.

The company also recently announced the signing of an 'All India Business Agreement' with state-owned oil major, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The service level agreement allows The Fuel Delivery to offer doorstep delivery of diesel anywhere in India.

As far as industry standards are concerned, the door-to-door delivery of fuel service is closed to 60,000 - 70,000 litres a month per bowser.

State-owned Indian retailers' petrol and diesel sales in April, 2021 fell by 61 per cent and 57 per cent year-on-year.

This decline can be attributed to a low level of industrial and transportation activity due to Covid-19 restrictions, however, it started to gain momentum by late April as activities resumed. Oil marketing companies anticipate the door-to-door fuel market to be worth more than Rs 2,000 crores in the near term of the next 12 to 18 months.

The Fuel Delivery has recently announced its entry into the Delhi market and now has expansion plans in a phased manner to enter other key markets like Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata in the next 12 to 18 months.

