New car registrations may come to a screeching halt in TN

The Transport Department has also directed the vehicle registering authorities to ensure that the owner, driver, and the passengers are also covered under accident insurance.

Chennai: Registration of new cars may come to a screeching halt on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu with the state Transport Department directing Regional Transport Officers (RTO) and others to ensure the vehicles are covered under bumper-to-bumper insurance for five years.

It issued the directive to comply with the recent Madras High Court order.

Is there any such policy is the moot question?

Non-insurance industry officials told IANS that none of the insurers have a five year bumper-to-bumper insurance policy for cars and two-wheelers.

Such a product has to be designed after doing actuarial calculations.

"The IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) has to approve such a product first. There is no five-year bumper-to-bumper car vehicle insurance policy," Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) CEO Saharsh Damani told IANS.

The Madras High Court made bumper-to-bumper insurance cover compulsory for all new private cars sold from September 1.