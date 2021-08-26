New drone rules usher in landmark moment for this sector: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the new 'drone rules' usher in a landmark moment for this sector in India.

The Prime Minister also said that the new drone rules will tremendously help startups and our youths working in this sector.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "The new Drone Rules usher in a landmark moment for this sector in India. The rules are based on the premise of trust and self-certification. Approvals, compliance requirements and entry barriers have been significantly reduced."