New Highs: Sensex hits 58,500; RIL shares surge

Mumbai: The Indian stock market traded in the green on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex touching a new record high.

Sensex has touched a fresh high of 58,515.85 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange 17,429.55 points.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 58,421.04, higher by 291.09 points or 0.50 per cent from its previous close of 58,129.95 points.