NHAI settles Rs 707 cr claim of IL&FS' FSEL

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed settlement of Rs 707 crore towards Fagne Songadh Expressway Ltd (FSEL), a subsidiary of IL&FS Transaportation Networks Ltd for foreclosure of the project.

FSEL has received the compensation amount on March 9, 2021 and handed over the pproject to NHAI, ITNL said in a regulatory filing.