NHPC signs E-Mobility pact with Convergence Energy Services

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) As part of its initiative towards environment protection, NHPC Limited, has signed E-Mobility Agreements with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for leasing of 25 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and supply of 3 Electric Vehicle fast chargers to NHPC including its installation and commissioning.

NHPC will have the biggest EVs fleet amongst Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in India. NHPC had earlier leased 2 of Electric Vehicles through EESL in 2019.

NHPC has signed the E-mobility agreement as a step towards its commitment for environment, a company statement on the eve of celebrating World Environment Day 2021, said.

A broad MoU between NHPC and EESL to explore opportunities of Energy Efficiency and Conservation measures in NHPC, is also under process.

--IANS

sn/skp/