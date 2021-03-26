NHSRCL opens technical bids for viaduct between Anand and Sabarmati

New Delhi: Moving ahead with India's first high-speed rail project, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has opened technical bids for the design and construction of about 18 km of the viaduct between Anand and Sabarmati, including stations at Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

NHSRCL spokesperson Sushma Gaur said that the agency has opened technical bids for the design and construction of about 18 km of the viaduct between Anand and Sabarmati, a stretch which has 31 crossing bridges, including six steel truss bridges.

The company had invited the technical bids for the project in October 2020. The process of evaluation of the bidders is underway.

Six bidders have participated in the bidding for the said project -- DBL-RBL-SAM India (JV), NCC-TPL-J Kumar HSR Consortium, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., IRCON - DINESH CHANDRA JV, Larsen and Toubro Limited and GR Infra - Sadbhav (JV).

The financial bids of the successful bidders will be opened after the evaluation of the technical bids.

