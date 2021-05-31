Nifty at record high, crosses 15,500 for the first time

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange recorded a new high on Monday as it crossed the 15,500 mark for the first time in its history.

It touched a record high of 15,508.50.

Around 10.56 p.m., Nifty was trading at 15,507.10, higher by 71.45 points or 0.46 per cent from its previous close.