Nifty at record high, crosses 15,500 for the first time

Mumbai: The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange recorded a new high on Monday as it crossed the 15,500 mark for the first time in its history.
It touched a record high of 15,508.50.
Around 10.56 p.m., Nifty was trading at 15,507.10, higher by 71.45 points or 0.46 per cent from its previous close.
The BSE Sensex was trading at 51,727.69, higher by 304.81 points or 0.59 per cent from its previous close.
It opened at 51,476.22 and has touched an intra-day high of 51,731.60 and a low of 51,179.94 points.
Healthy buying was witnessed in oil and gas and energy stocks.