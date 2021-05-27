Nifty ends at record closing level

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled at its record closing level on Thursday.

It closed at 15,337.85, higher by 36.40 points or 0.24 per cent from its previous close of 15,301.45 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed at 51,115.22, higher by 97.70 points or 0.19 per cent from its previous close of 51,017.52 points.