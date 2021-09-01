Nifty hits 17,000 for first time, Sensex well above 57,000

Mumbai: The Indian stock market continues to make new milestones as the Nifty50 has hit the 17,000 mark for the first time in its history on Tuesday.

The landmark feat comes just after the BSE Sensex hit the 57,000 mark earlier in the day.

The Nifty50 has touched a new record high of 17,048.80 points, while the Sensex has hit an all-time high of 57,280.44 points.