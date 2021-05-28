Nifty hits record high, metal stocks surge

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hit a record high of 15,455.55 on Friday morning.

The Indian stock market rose in line with the Asian indices. Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, finance and banking stocks.

Around 10 a.m., Nifty was trading at 15,426.60, higher by 88.75 points or 0.58 per cent from its previous close 15,337.85 points.