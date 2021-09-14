  1. Sify.com
  4. Nifty hits record high, Sensex up 200 points

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 14th, 2021, 11:29:51hrs
bse_sensex

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) touching a record high.

Nifty hit a fresh high of 17,438.55 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in auto and banking shares.

Around 10.20 a.m., it was trading at 17,422.10, higher by 66.80 points or 0.38 per cent from its previous close of 17,369.25 points.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 58,417.05, higher by 239.29 points or 0.41 per cent from its previous close of 58,177.76.

It opened at 58,482.62 and has touched an intra-day high of 58,482.62 and a low of 58,310.27 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were HCL Technologies, Axis Bank and ITC, while the major losers so far were Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and UltraTech Cement.

