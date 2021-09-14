Nifty hits record high, Sensex up 200 points

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) touching a record high.

Nifty hit a fresh high of 17,438.55 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in auto and banking shares.

Around 10.20 a.m., it was trading at 17,422.10, higher by 66.80 points or 0.38 per cent from its previous close of 17,369.25 points.