Night flight operations to begin next week from Srinagar airport

Srinagar, March 20 (IANS) Night flight operation will soon start at the Srinagar international airport after the successful trial on Friday evening.

The first night flight trial was carried out successfully yesterday by Go Air to Delhi from Srinagar which operated at 7.15 p.m.

Ranjan Prakash Thakur, J&K Principal Secretary, industries and commerce, was present when the trial flight was operated.