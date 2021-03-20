Night flight operations to begin next week from Srinagar airport

Srinagar, March 20 (IANS) Night flight operation will soon start at the Srinagar international airport after the successful trial on Friday evening.
The first night flight trial was carried out successfully yesterday by Go Air to Delhi from Srinagar which operated at 7.15 p.m.
Ranjan Prakash Thakur, J&K Principal Secretary, industries and commerce, was present when the trial flight was operated.
He greeted the crew and the ground staff adding that night flight operations will increase the tourist footfall into Kashmir besides improving connectivity between J&K and the rest of the country.
Santosh Dhoke, Director, Srinagar international airport said, "After successful Atrial for the night flight operations from Srinagar to Delhi by Go Air, Indigo Airlines is likely to do another trial flight on Saturday."
He said that the DGCA is expected to give final approval for regular commercial night flight operations next week after which such operations will become a regular feature at the Srinagar airport.
--IANS
