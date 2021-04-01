NIIFL invests Rs 2,100 cr in Manipal Hospitals

According to NIIFL, the investment is being made through its Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF), a direct private equity fund. The SOF's first investment in India's healthcare sector will support the growth of Manipal Hospitals.

Chennai, April 1 (IANS) The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL) on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 2,100 crore in Manipal Hospitals.

Manipal Hospitals has 15 branches across the country with key focus on tertiary and quaternary care and it recently announced the acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals.

According to NIIFL's MD & CEO Sujoy Bose, with this investment, the organisation looks forward to playing a role in serving the healthcare needs of India.

NIIFL is a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Indian government.

It invests across asset classes such as infrastructure, private equity and other diversified sectors in the country, with the objective to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

NIIFL manages over $4.5 billion of equity capital commitments across its three funds - Master Fund, Fund of Funds and Strategic Opportunities Fund.

