NITI Aayog CEO launches Genesys International's digital twin platform

New Delhi: Genesys International on Thursday launched its pan India program to make the Digital Twin of entire Urban India.

The launch programme was inaugurated by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

The creation of this very accurate 3D data will mean a host of applications would open up in high-definition mapping, which was hitherto not possible, for smart cars, e-commerce, logistics, gaming, utilities planning for next generation networks in telecom, renewable energy and in disaster management and emergency response.