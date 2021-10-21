Niti Aayog VC thinks economy will surpass RBI and IMF forecast

Niti Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar estimates that the country's economic growth will be over 10.5 percent.

The number is higher than the IMF and RBI projections. Previously, the Reserve Bank of India, revised GDP growth for the country from 10.5 percent to 9.5 percent.

The International Monetary Fund too had projected a similar number while estimating a growth of 10.5 percent for fiscal year 2022-23.