NMDC achieves best ever production, sales in Feb

Iron ore production for the month stands at 3.86 million tonnes (MT) as against the 3.24 MT of ore mined in the corresponding month last year. The firm has thus registered a growth of 19 per cent over the same period.

Hyderabad, March 2 (IANS) The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has witnessed best ever performance in production and sales during February.

Sales during February 2021 increased by 12 per cent at 3.25 MT as against the 2.91 MT in February 2020.

The Bailadila Projects in Chhattisgarh has produced 3.15 MT in February 2021 as compared to last year's production of 2.93 MT in the month of February, and registered a growth of 8 per cent in production.

The total sales of iron ore from Bailadila projects in February 2021 is 2.62 MT against 2.42 MT in February 2020, which is 8 per cent higher than the previous year.

"These production and sales figures definitely display NMDC's strong character to bounce back in spite of operational challenges. This achievement is possible only due to the hard-work and commitment demonstrated by the employees. We foresee a gradual rise in numbers and will continue to set new records," said Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC.

NMDC has recently restarted the operations at Donimalai mines. The mines have a capacity to produce a minimum of 0.5 MT of iron ore per month and the overall performance of the company will be further enhanced with the resumption of operations in Donimalai.

--IANS

ms/sdr/