NMDC sets new production record amid pandemic

The company's iron ore production for the month of January 2021 stood at 3.86 million tonnes (MT) against the production level of 3.31 MT in January 2020, thereby registering a growth of 16.7 per cent. January 2021 production and sales were the highest ever for the month since the inception of NMDC, a company statement said.

New Delhi: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), the country's largest iron ore producer, had registered its highest ever level of sales and production in January, beating market expectations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

NMDC had reported overall good performance even in 2020, recording growth in both production and sales.

On January 31, 2021, NMDC was able to achieve production of 1.65 lakh tonnes on a single day which is the highest for any day in this financial year.

Iron ore sales for January 2021 stood at 3.74 MT against the sales level of 2.96 MT in January 2020, thereby registering a growth of 26.4 per cent.

Iron ore production up to January in FY21 was 25.66 MT, at par with the corresponding period of last year (CPLY). Similarly, iron ore sales up to January in FY21 was 26.01 MT, which was above CPLY, inspite of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the production achievements, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said, "NMDC is on its way to exceed and maintain its leadership in the industry. We performed remarkably well during the crisis of 2020 and with modern processes being implemented we are confident to do even better. NMDC is the first PSE to implement SAP S4 HANA making us frontrunners in the digital transformation of the mining industry."

