No candidate selected for ONGC top job, search panel to be set up

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The appointment of the new Chairman and Managing Director of the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) has been deferred and a search committee in the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) will set up to finalise the candidate.

While some applicants were interviewed on Friday for the top job, keeping in view the strategic importance and vision for the company and its future, the board did not recommend any candidate and decided to constitute a search committee in the PESB.